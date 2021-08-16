Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated the newly appointed acting Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf whose appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

The governor in a congratulatory message, contained in a Press Statement signed on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu described Justice Buba-Yusuf’s appointment as a perfect fit

Governor Bello hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Kogi born Jurist into such a highly prestigious position noting that the revered legal icon has paid his dues and was well deserving of such an elevated role in our nation’s justice system

He added that the Acting Chief Judge was a renowned legal luminary who has played several roles and had a reputation of fearlessness and uprightness hence he would make a good Judge and be a valuable tool at dispensing justice

While the governor assured that the Ankpa born Justice would live up to expectations because of his solid years of experience and requisite knowledge, he however urged him to continue to make Kogi State proud

In a statement that conveyed his appointment, Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf would be sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday, August 16, 2021, by 10 am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.