The Gombe State Police Command confirms a fatal road accident today in Billiri LGA involving a grain-laden truck travelling from Adamawa State.

At approximately [time], the truck suffered brake failure while approaching an Easter procession in Billiri town.

The vehicle veered off-course, striking both Christian worshippers and Muslim bystanders observing the event.

5 fatalities (2 male, 3 female) confirmed by medical personnel.

8 injured receiving treatment at Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe and General Hospital Billiri.

Police responders secured the scene and facilitated emergency care.

Aggrieved youth however set the truck ablaze, looted nearby shops and attacked the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters, injuring officers (including the DPO).

Order has since been restored.

CP Bello Yahaya expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and warns against vigilante actions, urging cooperation with authorities.

He also confirms heightened security to prevent further unrest while also urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police.