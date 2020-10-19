The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed what it described as the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station, and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #EndSars protesters in Benin, Edo State, today, Monday, 19th October 2020.

The Force called on parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever.

The Force according to a series of tweets from its official Twitter handle @policeNg said it is doing everything possible at the moment to bring the situation under control, protect the lives of innocent citizens and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state.

The extent of damage cannot be according to the force be ascertained at the moment but the report indicates that the hoodlums carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury and freed the suspects in custody before setting some of the facilities ablaze.