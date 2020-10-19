The National Examination Council has rescheduled the paper 1 computer studies practical examination in the ongoing senior school certificate examination earlier scheduled to take place today.

A statement by the council explains that the rescheduling of the Examination was due to the ongoing ENDSARS protests across major cities in the country which has restricted movement.

“This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the NECO has been constrained to reschedule the Paper one Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on today Oct. 19, to Nov. 16.

​”This unforeseen incident has been caused by the #EndSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance on Friday, Oct. 16, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact.

The new date for the examination is now November the 16th.