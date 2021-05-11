Sokoto state police command has confirmed an attack at Rumjin Sambo area of Sokoto state where a member of a vigilante group attached to a team of security personnel in a point patrol was killed,

Police Public Relations Officers of the command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Sanusi confirmed this to our correspondent in a telephone interview.

He says, contrary to the claim of residents in the area that a police officer was killed it was a member of a vigilante group in the joint patrol of the team that repel the attack that was killed.

The police spokesman described the assailants as hoodlums who came to rob residents of the area, but the police timely intervention thwarted the plans of the criminals.

Mr. Sunusi says, the police chased the assailants that later escaped through a riverside call Ramon kura.

He says the police has commenced investigation to identify those behind the attack and where they came from.

Resident had earlier claimed a police officer was killed in an attack close to a mosque where Muslim faithful are observing the Tahajjud prayers at Rumjin Sambo in Sokoto South local government area