The Imo State Police Command has confirmed an attack of Abor Mbaise Divisional police Headquarters in Imo State by unidentified hoodlums on Thursday night.



Confirming the attack, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu said the hoodlums came with four vehicles, shooting sporadically .

According to him the officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel , at the end of the melee, one Police woman sustained gun shot injury and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Regrettably, the station that was just renovated after being razed down by hoodlums during last year’s ENDSARS protest was again set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed has activated all tactical teams, with a view to fish out and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.