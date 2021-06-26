The Imo State Police command has confirmed the Arrest of IPOB/ESN kingpin who after interrogation gave useful information about their camps and led the Police Tactical Units of the command to their camps located at Atta in Ikeduru LGA, Izombe in Oguta LGA and Ideato North LGA all in Imo state.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Mike Abatam notes that the Hoodlums on sighting the Tactical teams approaching their camp opened fire at them, hence there was heavy exchange of Gun fire.

Due to the superior firing power of the Police the fleeing gunmen were overran by the security forces.

According to him, while some of the hoollums escaped with bullet wounds into the forest, Several weapons, Stolen cars, Explosives, Gun Powders, Charms, lPOB/ESN Flags, Ammunitions, bags of indian Hemps, Tramadol tablets and many other hard drugs were recovered.

Noting that the Commissioner of police in the State, Abutu Yaro while commending the gallantry of the men, urged them to sustain the tempo.

The commissioner in like manner, thanked Imo residents for their support and assured them of the command’s commitment in ensuring a crime free Imo State.