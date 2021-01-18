Four riot policemen lost their lives on Friday after bandits numbering about 100 attacked them along Birnin-Gwari Funtua highway.

The operatives attached to Police Mobile Force 9 Squadron, Kano, reportedly repelled the attacks and inflicted heavy casualties on the criminals.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, one officer was missing from the personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder.

They had just completed their operation against bandits and other criminals in Niger State and were returning to their base in Kano when they were ambushed.

The statement explained that the remaining 11 men led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues, noting that efforts were being intensified to rescue the missing officer.

The statement was titled, ‘PMF personnel successfully repel ambush attack on their convoy in Birnin-Gwari’.

It read, “Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that 18 officers were kidnapped, 16 officers were attacked in the ambush.

“The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralised the bandits while many of the bandits scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries.

“Regrettably, four officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gun fire between the police and the bandits while an officer is still missing.”

The Force added that four riot policemen were killed by the bandits on Friday.

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union had on Sunday claimed that five policemen were killed by bandits at Farinruwa area of Birnin-Gwari LG on Friday.