China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fueling concerns of another national wave ahead of a major holiday season.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that a total of 109 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday January 17, unchanged from a day earlier. Of the 93 local infections, 54 were reported in Hebei province that surround Beijing.

Ning Jizhe, China’s statistics bureau chief said on Monday that the overall impact of the current COVID-19 resurgence on the country’s economy remained controllable.

The city of Gongzhuling in Jilin province, which has a population of around 1 million people, has also imposed a strict lockdown, shutting all but essential stores. It said in a notice that it is “strictly forbidden” for anyone to go out unless they are scheduled to get a COVID-19 test at a designated site.