Police bust kidnap gang, arrest Fulani impersonator in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has paraded a group of criminal suspects including members of an alleged notorious Kidnap gang in Ado Ekiti.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who addressed journalists in the Ado Ekiti said the command arrested seven members of a notorious kidnap gang including a diismissed police officer, Ayo Samuel, who have been terrorising the State.

The arrested members of the gang according to him include Adebayo Akeem Banji a.k.a Oro, Ogunremi Bunmi a.k.a Bafon, Ige Adu and Jimoh Fayoke ‘f’ on 06/11/2021 and one Johnson Apotire ‘m’

Jimoh Dele a.k.a Dele Petim ‘m’ was also arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State on 18/11/2021 and confessed to be the third in command of the notorious kidnapping gang.

One Ayeni Blessing ‘m’ was also arrested as one of the members of the kidnappers syndicate.

He was fingered by Ige Adu ‘m’, who was earlier arrested while Femi Adewale, another member is still at large.

Ayeni Blessing and Femi Adewale were the ones according to the Police who identified Late Chief Ayeni Abiodun who was earlier kidnapped by the gang and later jumped out of their moving car but unfortunately died while receiving medical attention in the hospital.

Effort according to him is on top gear for possible arrest of Samuel Ebira and Dayo Igwe who were mentioned by the arrested suspects as their gang members.

The Ekiti State Command Spokesman announced the arrest of one Mubarak Bello in Igbara-Odo-EkitiAli Ibrahim and Fatimah Abdullahi who were his accomplices in the abduction of one Shekinah Abdullahi and the demand of a ransom of N50000.

The Command also presented a case of self kidnap by one Sule Nana who claimed in a distress call to her husband that she was been abducted around Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti road alongside other passengers but was later discovered upon investigation that she orchestrated the crime and demanded the sum of fifty thousand Naira from her husband as ransom.