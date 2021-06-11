The Lagos State Police Command has urged residents to disregard sit-at-home order by various groups to protest bad governance and other issues plaguing the country.

Coalition of Civil Society groups had since last month rallied Nigerians across social media platforms for street protests in major cities and towns in the country.

As the day drew closer, there were fears of possible confrontation between security forces and protesters, necessitating warning that people should rather sit-at-home.

But the Police Command on Friday evening assured residents of their safety, urging them to go about their lawful businesses.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu in a statement by spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the command was not aware of any planned protest in Lagos on Saturday to commemorate June 12.

He said: “In this regard, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.”

Adejobi said the command has also formed a special squad to contain traffic robbery and rid the state of miscreants.

He said the squad was empowered with crime fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets for better service delivery, adding that identified hotbed for traffic robbers were Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12, Surulere etc.

He said the squad has been ordered to clear these areas of miscreants without delay, assuring operatives will discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.