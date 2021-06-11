Disturbed by the continuous attacks of government facilities, especially police stations in the south eastern part of the country, the Police Community Relations Committee has called on members of the public to defend all government infrastructures towards having a safer society.

The National Vice Chairman, South West of the Police Community Relations Committee, Ibrahim Olaniyan made this known at the investiture of Owode – Egba area command Patrons and Matrons held at the Owode – Egba area command, Ogun State.

He said those who have continued to engage in such dastardly act of razing down police stations are doing so to make police officers weak as well as instill fear in them. He noted that through community engagements and the corporation of members of the public they can be restricted.

The PCRC National Vice Chairman Said despite the setback, Police officers will be celebrated and encouraged to do more in the service to the nation.

Advertisement

On his part, the PCRC Owode Egba Area Command Chairman, Olanrewaju Joshua said the event was necessitated on the need to have members of the public support and collaborate in a bid to have a safer society.

He noted that the PCRC has continued to sensitise members of the public on the need to be security conscious.