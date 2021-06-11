Kogi State Government has commended the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students for suspending its proposed national protests.

The state government described the move as “wise, patriotic and in tune with the current security realities”.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo made this known while addressing newsmen at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, Friday, saying the Kogi State Government appreciates the “great decision” of the students’ body.

“It is a known fact that the Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has shown an unparalleled determination and commitment to develop and empower the youth of this nation.

“Youth from Anambra, Kaduna, Borno, Lagos and many other states of the Federation are working with the Governor to put Kogi on the high ratings she enjoys today.

“90% of the cabinet of the Kogi State are youth and from across the nation. We have signed the Youth Commission Bill intNANSo Law and have empowered our Youth through sound education, agriculture and ICT.

“In our tertiary institutions, there are no industrial actions as we have eliminated all encumbrances against the education of our present and next generation leaders.

“Any protest at this point will unbalance our fragile security situation. Our youth have shown patriotism by refusing to endanger our people. They also did well by seeing through the destabilization agenda of an opposition without ideas. What PDP want is for this nation to join her in the ashes. It won’t happen”.

On the reported threat of the State Government against protesters, the Commissioner said the Governor wouldn’t threaten his “friends”.

“I think the State Official was quoted out of context. The Governor is a young man and all Nigerian youth are his friends. He wouldn’t threaten them.

“What the State Security Adviser warned against was extreme actions which usually endanger the people. Protest is a right of the people and the Governor is a respecter of human rights. But we would not condone any action that will threaten the peace we enjoy in Kogi State.

“The twin problems of Nigeria are disunity and insecurity. The President is doing his very best and should be commended. But Nigerians also know the man who can consolidate on his efforts is that man that united Kogi and ensured security.

“Yahaya Bello is not a geo-political brand. He is a national brand trusted by all to deliver. He has not accepted the call but he won’t reject it when he eventually speaks”.