Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has arrested a community youth leader in possession of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition, alongside four suspected armed robbers and kidnappers found with multiple firearms in separate operations.

On March 15, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m., operatives of the Ekpan Police Division, led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Aliyu Shaba, apprehended Victor Edavwe, the youth president of Ekpan community, for allegedly possessing an AK-47 rifle.

Acting on intelligence, police operatives arrested Edavwe at Shrine Street, Ekpan, and took him in for questioning. His confession led officers to the residence of an accomplice, identified only as Efe, alias “Eteyomo.”

A search of the premises uncovered an AK-47 rifle, a single-barrel gun, three cutlasses, two daggers, and 44 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition hidden in the ceiling of the sitting room.

Both suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue.

In another operation on March 16, 2025, at about 4:00 p.m., Ekpan police operatives acted on intelligence regarding criminal activities in the Jeddo area of Okpe Local Government Area.

Officers arrested four suspects: Endurance Oghoghome (38), Blessing Oghoghome (46), Marvellous Dissy (43), and Jonas Orogho (38). Following interrogation, the suspects led police to their hideout in Jeddo community, where a search warrant was executed.

Recovered from the premises were one automatic English pump-action gun, two locally made single-barrel guns, one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, one locally made cut-to-size gun, and a live cartridge. The suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, praised the Ekpan DPO and his team for their diligence in tackling crime.

He also noted that residents of Jeddo community have expressed their appreciation for the arrests, stating that they now feel safer in their neighborhood.

The Delta State Police Command reiterated its commitment to sustaining efforts in combating criminal activities and urged residents to provide useful information that could aid security operations.