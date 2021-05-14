Police in Sokoto state have arrested two suspects for caging and starving a twelve year old girl in their care for eight months.

The suspects are husband and wife living in Sokoto Cinema area in Sokoto north local government within the metropolis .

Sources close to the area say, the girl was caged and starved for about eight month by her aunty who hails from Akwa Ibom with the consent of her husband.

Neighbours in the area who noticed the inhuman treatment of the girl reported the matter to Dadinkowa police station in the area.

A security source says, the woman, a mother of three, claimed the victim is mentally ill, but a check at a medical facility proved otherwise.

According to the source, the case will be transferred to the state police headquarters and the suspects may possibly be handed over to NAPTIP for prosecution.

When contacted, the Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abubakar Sanusi confirmed the confirmed to our correspondent.

He said the police have the suspects in custody and are investigating the matter and the general public will be briefed through the media of the next line of action on the matter.