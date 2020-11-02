Oyo State governor, Sey Makinde says the State Police Command has arrested three of the suspects allegedly behind the recent kidnap of a council boss in the State.

The governor made this known while addressing top police officers at the State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Monday.

He commended them for the good job done, even though the Police Command has not made the details of the arrest public.

Gunmen had last week abducted the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Oyo State, Mr. Jacob Adeleke along with his driver Sunday evening along Iseyin-Ado Awaye Road. They were on their to way to Ibadan for a scheduled meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday morning.