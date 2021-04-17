Police Operatives attached to the Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu in Lagos State have arrested, one Rasheed Isiaka, who is alleged to be terrorizing residents of Ikorodu.

According to a statement signed by the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspect was arrested on April 15 at about 12:10 a.m., at Olowonisaye Street in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Adejobi said that the the suspect is alleged to have perpetrated many crimes in Ikorodu area.

The spokesman said that Isiaka had been placed under surveillance due to the intelligence gathered on him before he was eventually arrested.

“Items recovered from him after his arrest include: two locally-made pistols, one laptop, two suspected stolen Bajaj motorcycles, two knives and some assorted charms.”

Advertisement

Adejobi in the statement also stated that the same Sagamu Road Division operatives, on April 16 at about 5.45 a.m, arrested one Tobiloba Akeem at Itamaga, while he and his friend, now at large, refused to pay their transport fares.

Adejobi in the statement said that the suspect was arrested by one Insp. Atunramu Ojo attached to the Oworonsoki Division of Lagos State.

“The suspect was arrested for his aggressiveness and resistance to pay their transport fares to the driver of a Toyota Previa Bus with Reg. No. LSD 369 FU transporting the Inspector and the suspects.

“The hot argument and gallantry of the police Inspector attracted the Police Operatives on a routine patrol who eventually arrested the suspect with some dangerous weapons.

“Items recovered from him after search, include one locally-made pistol, some live cartridges and assorted charms.” he said.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police, in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, commended the gallantry of the Police Inspector and the other operatives for the feats.

He directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for thorough investigation and possible prosecution.