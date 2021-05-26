Police at a stop and search operations at Zamfara /Katsina boarder known as YANKARA, intercepted a stolen car

The suspect one Abdullahi Aliyu of Anguwan Yarima area Gusau was intercepted with a Honda Civic, Ash colour with Registration Number EKY 66 GB.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the vehicle at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

The Vehicle was confirmed to be the property of one Zuwaira Aliyu of Samaru area, Gusau

The suspect is Undergoing interrogation at the Zamfara state criminal investigation Department of the police command

Police in Zamfara says efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of his gang, adding that the suspects when arrested will be charge to court for prosecution to serve as deterant to others.