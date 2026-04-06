The Police Command in Plateau State has confirmed the arrest of a suspect following a midnight attack in Heipang community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. The Command also confirmed that the attack resulted in the death of three persons. According to authorities, the incident occurred in Pwomol Village, Heipang District,…...

The Police Command in Plateau State has confirmed the arrest of a suspect following a midnight attack in Heipang community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The Command also confirmed that the attack resulted in the death of three persons.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Pwomol Village, Heipang District, marking the second attack on the community within one week.

According to the Police, suspected armed attackers invaded the area, killing three local vigilantes who were on night watch, while another resident sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

Security operatives responded swiftly, leading to the arrest of one suspect, who is now in custody and undergoing interrogation.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Bassey Ewah, says investigations are ongoing and assured that further details will be made public as they unfold.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to restoring peace and urged residents to remain calm and continue providing timely information to security agencies.

This is coming barely 72 Hours after the visit of President Bola Tinubu during which he gave marching orders to security agencies to bring perpetrators of such attacks to book.

He also promised the installation of 5000 AI enabled CCTV across the State.

This latest arrest by the Police Command in the State following the attack unlike in the past is a welcome development and a sign that the tide may be turning.