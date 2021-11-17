Police arrest Oduduwa University founder, Adedoyin, over alleged murder

The Police in Osun State have announced that the Founder of Oduduwa University and the Polytechnic, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adedoyin has been arrested over the death of a Masters degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, through the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

According to the statement, Adedoyin was arrested on Monday, 15th November.

Olokode thanked members of the public, the family of the deceased, students, and management of OAU for their “patience to allow the police to continue on a thorough investigation on the matter.”

He added that findings on the case will soon be made public, adding that the Police was awaiting an autopsy report from the hospital.

Recall that Timothy was declared missing on November 7, after he travelled from Abuja to write an examination at the OAU distance learning centre in the Moro area of Osun on November 5.