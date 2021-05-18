Operatives of the Imo State Command’s Quick Intervention Team (QIT) have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Eze Obinna, over his involvement in series of kidnap incidents.

The 35-year-old kingpin and escapee prison inmate is a native of Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu (SP) said the operatives acted on the directives of the Commissioner of Police Yaro Abutu to arrest the suspect who he said had formed another deadly gang since he escaped from the prison.

The Police spokesman said sometime in December 2020, the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit, for kidnapping a victim, “where he personally transferred the sum of N5,000,000 from the victim’s bank account to his own account, and later collected the sum of N4,000,000 cash, as ransom from the same victim, while the victim’s Toyota Venza car is yet to be recovered.”

Going further he added that three AK 47 rifles with large number of ammunitions were recovered from them then; “They were charged to court and remanded in prison custody. However, they were set free during the attack on the Correctional services on 5/4/21.”

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest of all his gang members, as well as mopping up their operational arms, adding that efforts were ongoing in that regard.