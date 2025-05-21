The Police in Jigawa State say they have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin who has been operating in the area for over a decade.



The police confirmed the arrest of Yahya Sule, said to be the leader of a kidnapping gang responsible for terrorising parts of the state and neighbouring Kano.

Commissioner of Police, AT Abdullahi, told reporters that Mr. Sule was captured after a gunfight between officers and the gang.

Five suspected kidnappers were killed, and five others arrested.

One of the suspects, including the alleged ringleader, sustained gunshot injuries and is currently in custody.

The gang was reportedly involved in the abduction of an 80-year-old woman in Kano’s Minjibir area.

Officers, acting on intelligence, tracked the suspects as they attempted to pass through Jigawa.

Police say the woman was rescued unharmed and has been reunited with her family.

In separate incidents, police arrested 14 suspects in Gwaram for drug-related offences.

Items recovered include tramadol, valium, and leaves suspected to be cannabis.

In Gwaram, a man was arrested for allegedly locking up and assaulting his seven-year-old son. The boy is receiving medical care.

In Birnin Kudu, four suspects were caught with counterfeit US dollars and local currency, while in Babura, a man was found with over ₦1 million in fake notes and foreign currencies.

All suspects are being investigated and will be charged in court.