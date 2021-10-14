Police arrest four bandits in Adamawa over attack on Police divisional HQ

Adamawa state Police command has arrested four bandits who attacked a divisional police station in Ngurore where a nursing mother was abducted with her daughter.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, spokesperson for the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the bandits were through credible intelligence arrested in their various hideouts.

He explained that the arrested bandits belong to a seven men gang who have been terrorising Adamawa and neighboring Taraba state.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the arrest followed the directives of the Commissioner of Police CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who ordered that the hoodlums must be brought to book.

Leader of the gang, Buba Ibrahim, also known as Babangida, has confessed to have carried out the attack the Ngurore police station and subsequently kidnapped a nursing mother with her baby.

He however appealed for mercy, vowing to help the police to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

“we carried out the attack on a police station in Ngurore. We were there to kidnap a young man. However, he had escaped before we arrived. Therefore, since we couldn’t get get him, we kidnapped a nursing mother with her baby. I’m pleading for mercy, promising to assist the police to fish out all other criminal elements at large.”

The police at various raids in criminal hideouts across the state recovered firearms from the bandits.