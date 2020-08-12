The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a father and three other persons, stepmothers of an 11-year-old son allegedly chained in animal stall for two years in their house.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed this to TVCNEWS through a telephone interview.

According to him, the men of the command arrested a father to an 11-year-old, Jibrin Aliyu, and three wives for allegedly chaining the boy for over two years.

He said the suspect was arrested on Sunday in Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, and the boy is at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital as an investigation is still ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind chaining the boy in animal stall for that period.

But an older brother to the victim, Bilal Aliyu, who denied chaining the boy for that period of time.

He says the boy was only chained temporary for fear of being missing from the house while describing him as epileptic from the birth.