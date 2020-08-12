Amnesty International has stated that the Nigerian Police Force must release the principal witness to the killing of a student of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Anambra State, Mr. Emeka Ogbu. He was allegedly detained by operatives of the Anti-Cult Unit of the Enugu Command of the Police.

The Rights Organisation made this statement on their twitter handle while revealing that Emeka was arrested after he testified to a police panel as an eye witness to the extrajudicial execution of Austine Ugwu, a 27-year old student of UNIZIK in the custody of the anti-cult unit of the police in April.

“Amnesty international just learnt that the Enugu state police command allegedly plan to arraign him in court today for cultism and armed robbery; a charge that we believe was fabricated to punish him for speaking out.

“We call for his immediate and unconditional release”, the organisation stated.