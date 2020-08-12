The Delta state government says it is determined to ensure the completion of ongoing projects and prevent its economy from being brought to a standstill due to COVID-19.

This is in spite of financial challenges imposed on the state by the pandemic.

Despite the coronavirus eating up vital resources for development in several parts of the country, all contractors working for the delta state government are still on site. The governor undertakes this inspection partly to ensure that critical projects such as the dual carriage Ughelli-Asaba

The governor inspected the 3.2km DBS-Esho road in Ubulu- Uku in Aniocha South and reaffirmed the government’s intention to keep all contractors on site.

The major challenge in road construction in this terrain is the channeling of floodwater using good drainage systems which are often constructed at a princely sum.