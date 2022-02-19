Police arrest fake inspector in Ogun State

The police command in Ogun has arrested a 38- year -old man, Akinyemi Thomas , for impersonating a police officer.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect was arrested while policemen attached to Sagamu divisional headquarters were on routine patrol of their area with the DPO, CSP Godwin Idehai.

” They sighted the suspect in full police camouflage uniform at under the bridge along Lagos -Ibadan expressway.

“His conduct raised the suspicion of the policemen who then stopped to question him. Immediately the patrol vehicle stopped, the suspect took to his heels. He was then chased and apprehended.

“On interrogation, he confessed being a dismissed policeman but using the uniform to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

“Recovered from him aside from the uniform is a police warrant card,” he said.

He will be charged top court once investigations ordered by the CP, Lanre Bankole, is concluded.