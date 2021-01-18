The Lagos State Police have arrested eleven suspected cultists, who have been terrorising Owode Elede, Agiliti, Maidan, Afinjuomo all in Mile 12 Ketu area of Lagos State.

Spokesperson to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile made this known via series of tweets on his official twitter handle @gboyegaakosile on Monday.

According to the Mr. Akosile, the suspected cultists were arrested on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January, 2021, at different operations carried out by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division of the command.

The suspected cultists are Yusuf Abiodun, male ,22, Jamiu Salami, male 30, Dare Taiwo, male 27, Oluwatobiloba Aberaman, male ,Balogun Taofeek, male 18, Samuel Owolabi, male 16, Ejemina Godfrey, male 39,

Godwin Innocent, male 22, Keneting Uduenga, male 29, Ayeni Wales, male 29 and Lekan Olajide, male 22.

Some of the items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol with life cartridges, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms.