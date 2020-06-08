The Delta Police Command has arrested a Warri-based bishop and General overseer of Victory Revival Fasting and Prayer ministry, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe for allegedly raping a 19-Year-old Miss Miracle Omalor under the pretense of delivering her from a magical spell cast on her.



The bishop who was arrested on Friday and kept in police custody by a special squad from the Warri Area command was said to have been on the run for over two weeks after he allegedly committed the offence.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen in Warri, the Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, ACP Mohammed Muktar Garba, said the cleric was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim at his office.

ACP Garba noted that the mother of the victim is a member of the church where her daughter was allegedly raped by the said Bishop.

“The woman brought the lady to the church pastor. I think what really happened is that the pastor drugged that lady and raped her. I personally took the lady to the hospital because she was in coma for two (2) days.

“We are looking for this pastor for the past three weeks. Later on, used my detectives to trace where he hides and I got him arrested and am charging him to court now. This is somebody that I arrested since Friday. He has been in cell Friday, Saturday, Sunday and today Monday, I am charging him to Court,” ACP Garba said.

But in a swift reaction, the suspect, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe denied the allegations levelled against him. The cleric who spoke with newsmen on his way out of the Police Station to Court said,”I did not rape her.”