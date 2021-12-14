Police arrest 8 suspects in Plateau’s Wase gunmen attack

Police authorities in Plateau State say they have arrested 8 Suspected persons alleged to be among the invaders of a locality in the State.

Some yet to be identified Gunmen Midnight of Monday, attacked Pinau community in Wase Council area of the State, killing 10 people while scores sustained degrees of injuries.

The Spokesperson of the Police in Plateau State, Gabriel Abuh,in a press statement said the Command received a distress call on the attack and immediately swung into action, which led to the arrest of 8 Suspects in connection to the attack.

Governor Simon Lalong has condemned the killing and destruction in strong terms, he commended the Security operatives for arresting some of the suspects.

He also assures the affected villagers that anyone found to be culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of representatives Ahmed Idris Wase, together with the Senator representing Southern Plateau Nora Dadut, condemned the attack,but want the security Operatives to go after those attacking innocent villagers and ensure they are prosecuted.