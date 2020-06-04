The Borno State Police Command has arrested 71 suspects for alleged rape and possession of marijuana in various parts of the state.

This arrests were made in the last five months, with a dozen kidnappers who allegedly collected N6.2 million in ransom from their victims, part of suspects arrested.

TVC News Correspondent Jesse Tafida reports that Borno State has suffered many years of insurgency with many people killed and thousands displaced from their ancestoral homes.

While security agencies battle to restore peace to the state, other forms of crimes are also being committed across the state. This prompted the establishment of Operation Puff Adder by the Inspector General of Police with the aim of tackling such challenges as kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism.

It has yielded results with the Borno State Police Command bringing down the rate of crime. From January to May this year, the command has made 71 arrests.

The offences include kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery, Rape, theft and illigel possession of 1194 parcels of Indian hemp.

The command assured that all the suspects are to be prosecuted after all preliminary investigations are completed.

The Borno State Police Command said it will not relent in its efforts until peace and order is restored to the state.