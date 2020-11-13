A 70-year old man, Hunsu Sunday has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter (name withheld)

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint lodged at Ado-Odo divisional headquarters by the victim’s aunt who reported that the victim had been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother.

She said that the victim came to inform her that her grandfather had been abusing her sexually.

A statement from the command’s PPRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi said upon the complaint, the DPO Ado-odo, Michael Arowojeun detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was promptly arrested.

The statement added that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he did not know that the victim was pregnant.

Advertisement

Oyeyemi said the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.