Police arrest 63 Suspects in Niger State over deadly clash

The Niger State Police Command has announced the arrest of 63 suspects in connection with the death of two people, a police officer and a shop owner Ifeanyi Patrick following a clash between two groups of hoodlums in suburbs of Minna, the State Capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, while addressing the press said the groups known as Yan Sara Suka of Ogbomosho and Limawa areas clashed at Lagos Street and Unguwar-Daji using Machetes, Sticks’, Stones and Oher dangerous weapons.

He added that a Police patrol team deployed to forestall the breakdown of Law and Order led to the arresst of 14 suspects at the scene and 49 Others later at Limawa, Unguwar-Daji, Unguwan-Sarki,Abayi close and Kongila.

Items recovered from the suspects according to him include knifes, catapults, machetes, blades, saw,handsets, scissors, sticks and a cash sum of 77,000 naira.

He said the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.