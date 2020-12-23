Policemen from the Ogun State Police command have arrested five persons in connection with the death of a housewife and a motorcyclist in the state.

The duo, Memunat Akinde and a motorcyclist, Ibikunle Ajose went missing on October 1, 2020, when the woman, a fish seller left her house at Idoleyin area of Ado Odo, Ota Local Government Area, to a nearby market purposely to buy fish and she contracted a motorcyclist to take her to the said market.

However, both of them never returned home since the trip.

According to a statement from the command on Wednesday the woman’s husband lodged a complaint at Ado Odo Divisional Headquarters where the case was formally incidented.

The case was later transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun who gave the team a matching order to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the two.

The team was said to have embarked on an intelligence and technical based investigation where one of the suspects, Okediran Monsuru was traced to Badagry and apprehended.

His arrest led to the apprehension of three others namely, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud and Nupo Pona.

The four of them confessed that they were working for a notorious land grabber who they simply identified as” Lebo”.

They stated further that they accosted the two victims along the road at Abisoye village where they abducted them to an uncompleted building, tied their hands and legs and later called their principal on phone informing him that they have succeeded in getting two victims.

They confessed that when the said ‘Lebo’ came, he ordered them to slaughter the two victims.

The trio of Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday and Akewusola Wajud held the victims down while Nupo Pona slaughtered them with a cutlass.

The fifth suspect, Dasu Sunday who is an herberlist was called to the murder scene after both have been killed.

On his arrival, the victims were cut into pieces and their parts loaded into a sack brought by the herbalist who took the parts away for money making ritual.

The five suspects Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud, Nupo Pona and Dasu Sunday are in police custody while a manhunt is on for their fleeing principal simply known as “Lebo”.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun who commended the investigating team for their determination and resilience in bringing the culprits to book has directed that the arrested suspects be charged to court without further delay.