Police arrest 35-year-old for Child stealing in Abeokuta

A 35 year old man, Sunday Alani has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for stealing a one year old child at Atolashe village in Odeda local government area of Ogun state.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the policemen attached to Odeda divisional headquarters that while the little girl was playing around in her parent’s compound, the suspect took advantage of the inattentive of her mother who was busy frying ( gaari) cassava flakes and stylishly took the little girl and started running away.

Mr Oyeyemi added it was a passerby, who noticed the suspicious movement of the suspect that called the attention of the mother who then raised alarm.

His words: “Upon the distress call, the Dpo Odeda division, CSP Femi Olabode quickly mobilized his men in conjunction with so safe corps men and moved to the scene. The suspect was chased to the bush where he was arrested and the child rescued from him.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, he informed the police that he came to the area with two women who are his accomplices. He explained further that he had previously stolen two children from Egbeda in Lagos and Akute area of Ogun state.

“According to him, once he succeeded in stolen a child, he will hand such child to the two women who will give him the sum of eighty thousand naira.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a massive manhunt for the two women accomplices of the suspect with the view to bring them to justice.

The CP also directed that the suspect be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

