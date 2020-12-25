Three suspected traffic robbers have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos.

The suspects, all male, identified as Damola Ajewole, Omotosho Seyi, and Olanrewaju Sunday were arrested in the late hours of Tuesday December 22, 2020, in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

They had taken to their heels on sighting the RRS operatives who chased after them and got them arrested.

Operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from the suspects who confessed to have been responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere and Ogudu.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has issued a directive for them to be handed over to the State CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.