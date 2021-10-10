Breaking News

Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners with over 500 ammunition in Niger

Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners with over 500 ammunition in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspected gun runners and confiscated over 500 live ammunition from the suspects in the state.

The state Commissioner, Monday Bala Kuryas, said the suspects confessed to the crime after being paraded in Minna.

according to the state Police commander, Muhammadu Bello, 32, and Nura Umar, 30, both of Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, were arrested by the Police Safer Highway on patrol along the Makera-Mokwa route in their vehicle.

According to him, the said driver (Bello) refused to stop at the check-point for a routine check, but after a hot chase by the Police team to Sabon Makera village, they abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels.

However, he explained that the two suspects were later arrested with the help of the community.

During the search of the vehicle, the following items were recovered:- two (2) AK-47 rifles, two (2) AK-49 rifles, sixteen (16) magazines, four hundred and seventeen (417) live ammunition of 7.62 calibre, one hundred and fifty (150) RPG live ammunition.

He stated that when questioned, they claimed that the arms were being taken from Sokoto to one Yellow at Mokwa.

Kuryas also said the third suspect, Habib Sani aged 25, of Kanti village, Mashegu LGA was earlier arrested in possession of 14 locally fabricated guns concealed in a sack bag while on transit in a commercial vehicle from Kanti village to Guffanti, New-Bussa Borgu LGA.

The guns comprised six double barrel and eight triple barrel guns.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Former Gov Uduaghan visits Okowa, plans return to PDP

TVCN
Sep 22, 2020

A Political realignment has commenced in Delta State apparently in preparation for the 2023 general…

Lions eat rhino poachers on South African game reserve

TVCN
Jul 5, 2018

At least two rhino poachers were eaten by lions on a South African game reserve, (more…)

Elisha Abbo appeals N50m judgement, says offence is ‘simple assault’

TVCN
Oct 8, 2020

The senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, has appealed the judgment delivered by a Federal…

Burundi’s President, Nkurunziza dies of heart attack

TVCN
Jun 9, 2020

President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, has died of heart failure, the government said on Tuesday.…

TVC News Special Reports