The Imo State Police Command have detained twenty-nine members of the Eastern Security network at various locations who were intending to stir trouble and enforce the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra’s sit-at-home command today, Monday.

The suspects were paraded at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital, by the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, who urged Imo residents to ignore the call and go about their legitimate businesses without fear of being molested by anyone.

According to the police commissioner, the state has put in place strong security measures to ensure that no one or group of people destabilizes the state’s congenial tranquility.