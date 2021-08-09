Three persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that happened along Ondo- Ore highway.

Many persons also sustained various injuries in the accident.

The accident happened on Sunday at Omifon village, Odigbo Local Government Area, just before Ajue town in Odigbo Local Government Area.

A Toyota Jeep was driving to Akure, and a commercial truck was driving from Ondo town towards Ore.

Spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident. She said policemen were still on the highway clearing the road to allow free flow of traffic.