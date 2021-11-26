Police arrest 12 suspected bandits, collaborators, armed robbers in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested twelve suspects involved in different criminal activities in the state.

Among them is a 30-year-old old female arms supplier who specializes in supplying ruffles, ammunition and other concernment to Bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Niger States

She was arrested with nine hundred and ninety nine rounds of live ammunition set to be delivered to a Notorious bandit leader Ado Alero who has been terrorizing communities in TSAFE local government area

The police said they were arrested following deployment of the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad to rid Zamfara of Banditry and Kidnapping.