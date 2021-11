The Eze Ndigbo of Ifon, Donatus Okereke has been freed by his captors.

He regained freedom after spending four days in the den of his abductors.

Mr. Okereke said his abductors initially demanded twenty million ransom from him before they reduced it.

According to him, he was released after reaching agreement with the kidnappers.

He however did not disclose the amount paid to his abductors.