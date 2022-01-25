Police Arraign 5 Suspects In connection With Cannibalism In Zamfara

There was pandemonium at the Magistrate Court One in Gusau, Zamfara State shortly after the Chief Magistrate Sa’adu Gurbinbaure adjourn hearing of the case of criminal conspiracy, Culpable Homicide, Cannibalism and dealing with human parts Against one Aminu Baba and four others

Relations of the Victim one Ahmad Yakubu 9yr old who’s body was found dead last December with some parts missing cries for justice

Advertisement

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu led the Suspects to court

He said, they will face the court on their involvement and participation in the killing on a nine year old boy Ahmad Yakubu

Advertisement

“On December 28th last year, the corpse of one Ahmad Yakubu nine year old was found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area in Gusau, with its two hands and legs tied with rag, head covered with polyethene bag and some of the human parts missing”

“Then, on January 4th 2022, Police detectives acted on intelligence reports and arrested a suspect by name Aminu Baba and four others in connection with the killing” the police said

Advertisement

After hearing the case for almost two hours, the Suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges

The presiding judge Sa’adu Gurbinbaure adjourn the case to February 8th for mentioning

Advertisement

This decision did not go down well with the parents and relations of the Victim as they they create concussion outside the court which could not be controlled until police reinforcement arrives

Some of the relations of the Victim were chanting “We will not accept delay in this case, we need Justice among other things

Advertisement

The biological mother of the Victim Jamila Abdulrahaman said the boy who facilitated the abduction of her son was their House boy

He ask the court to ensure justice is done to serve as deterrent to others

Advertisement

The presiding judge orders that the suspects be remanded in prison till the next court hearing

The case has been adjourned to February 8th.