Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has reportedly begun talks with Juventus about a summer move to Italian giants.

Pogba enjoyed the best years of his career at Juventus between 2012 and 2016 having quit Old Trafford earlier .

The World Cup winner rejoined Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world-record £89million but has struggled to live up to expectations.

His return to Old Trafford has proved fairly fruitless with the midfielder suffering a dip in form and a series of frustrating injuries.

Pogba has been limited to just seven Premier League games so dar this season .

United are determined to keep hold of Pogba this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing the midfielder as a key part of his plans moving forward.