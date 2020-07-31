For the first time, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to allegations of corruption against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The president, who spoke after observing his Eid prayers at the forecourt of the presidential villa, observed that some appointees of the government in both his administration and the previous one have abused their trust.

He, however, expressed delight that some stolen assets are being recovered, sold and proceeds put into the Single Treasury Account which is inaccessible to the corrupt persons involved.

President Buhari also gave assurances that there would be more resources for the country’s military, police and other security agencies to deal with the unwanted security situation in some areas of the country.

