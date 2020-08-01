The Ondo State Government has approved the reopening of public and private secondary schools for the purpose of writing SSCE by affected students.

The Government in a circular issued at the weekend through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology gave conditions for the reopening of schools.

As a way of preventing the spread of the COVID-l9 pandemic among the students, the following conditions must be satisfied by schools:

(i) Schools are to open From 8 am to 2 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

(ii) Disinfection and mmigation of all facilities must be carried out at least a week before resumption

(iii) Hand washing spots should be provided, to guarantee regular washing of hands by learners and teachers.

The principals were also urged to adhere to the principles of social distancing, proper ventilation in the classrooms, proper waste management, among others.