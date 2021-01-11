Bauchi State Football Club, Wikki Tourists, were held to a goalless draw at home by Plateau United in a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match played on Monday.

The match was Wikki Tourists’ second of this season, having lost its first match to Nasarawa United .

Wikki Toutist coach Usman Abdallah said both teams performed well considering that they both played under pressure.

Plateau United coach Abdulo Makaiba admits he is happy with the result, attributing the Teams away point to hard work .