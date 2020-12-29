The Plateau State Government said it will immortalize the former Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Domkat Yah Bali (rtd).

General Dimkat (rtd) died December 4, 2020 at the age of 80.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong disclosed this at the funeral service and interment of the late General.

The governor described Gen. Bali as a patriotic Nigerian and a source of pride to Plateau State.

He added that Gen Bali’s good legacies will remain with the people of Plateau for a very long period, noting that “at the appropriate time the State will do the needful to keep his memories alive.”

Dr Simon Lalong maintained that Gen Bali was an advocate of peace who encouraged and promoted diversity, tolerance and harmonious coexistence. According to him, even in the most difficult moments of the state, Gen Bali worked behind the scene to give advice and solutions.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has showered encomium on the late Gen Bali for his commitment and dedication while serving in the Military as well as his meaningful contributions to peace, development and nation building.

“Gen Bali had a glorious career in the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces which he served gallantly in different capacities as well as mentorship of many serving and retired officers,” the Minister noted.

He further explained that the demise of Gen Bali is a sad and trying moment for the AFN and the nation. According to him, “Bali was widely known for his uncommon loyalty to his country.” This he said, is a virtue which Nigeria demands from it’s citizens in this critical period.

Earlier, the CDS, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, said the death of Domkat Bali was a great loss to the AFN, where he rose to the rank of General and occupied the prestigious position of Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff and Minister of Defence, his community, Plateau State and the entire country. According to the CDS, “we are happy to gather in Gen Bali’s honour to celebrate his good legacies.”

The Chairman, Tarok Elders Council, Elder Selchang Miner, described Gen Bali as a man of uncommon humility and modesty which is worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

He further disclosed that “Gen Bali remains one of the greatest gifts to Tarok nation as his leadership style was quite intriguing and unarguably one of the best. He added that the former CDS was an unrepentant peace advocate who stood for peace until his demise.