Following the attack on Yelwa Zangam village in Jos North Local Government Area, where people were killed and property was destroyed, the Plateau State Government has imposed the 24-hour curfew that had previously been relaxed.

According to Governor Simon Lalong, the 24-hour period will begin at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and will last until further notice.

The proactive decision was made due to an imminent threat to lives and property within the Local Government Area, as well as the need to prevent a breakdown in law and order. It will also allow security agencies to deploy appropriately in order to maintain security while the hunt for the villagers’ attackers continues.

The Governor urged residents of Jos North to cooperate with the government by adhering to the 24-hour curfew, which will begin at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and would be enforced by security forces.

Also, the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice. Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and para-military and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.

The Governor is calling for calm as he is seriously grieved by the attacks. He again sympathises with the victims, but wants them to show restraint and allow Government to handle the matter to disallow hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation to cause mayhem and destruction in the State.