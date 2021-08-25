No fewer than eight people have been reportedly killed Tuesday evening by suspected herdsmen at Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have injured two persons and abducted another in the attack which took place at about 6 pm, August 24.

According to the council Chairman of Guma, Caleb Aba, the attackers invaded the community on Yelwata market day while the people were still in the market and opened fire killing eight people and injuring others.

Mister Aba, who stated that the attack was unprovoked, said his people had no problems with any gunmen before they carried out the attack.

Coincidentally, Tuesday was Yelwata’s market day and the people were still in the market around 6 pm when the gunmen came, shooting sporadically.

The council chairman added that the injured persons have been taken to a private hospital for treatment since the doctors in government hospitals are still on strike.

The local who identified himself as Terdoo, said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke were still combing the area in search of the invaders at the time of this report.

When contacted for comment, police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene said she would b. soon give a statement on the attack.