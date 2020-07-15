Citizens are commending the recent decision of the Plateau State Government, to make compulsory, the use of face mask in public places, due to the increase in the number of Covid 19 positive cases in recent times.

A task force has been set up by the State Government to monitor and enforce compliance of the new order.

Plateau state recorded its index case of the coronavirus on the 23rd of April 2020 two months after the first infection in the country.

Since then, there has been a daily increase in figures with more than 500 people having tested positive for the virus between April to July .

The State Government is not comfortable with this and has set up a task force to enforce compliance with safety guide lines, as a matter of priority.

TVC news correspondent, Funom Joshua went round popular places in Jos, the state capital, especially banks, motor parks and streets and reports that most people were with their face masks.

The task force were also at work, checking the level of compliance among motorists in the state capital.